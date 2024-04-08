Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,773. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

