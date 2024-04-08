Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBAI opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

