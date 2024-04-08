Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $105.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.03. 517,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.