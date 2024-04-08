Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.