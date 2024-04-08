Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.