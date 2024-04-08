Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 313,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 657,874 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,507,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 3,753.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 1,117,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

