Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Cap of $35.14 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,684.05 or 0.05129404 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $35.14 billion and $120.79 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,538,800 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,537,242.20928099. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,421.04470238 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $96,345,700.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

