Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Limbach Trading Up 6.0 %
LMB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Limbach has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
