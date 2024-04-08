Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Limbach Trading Up 6.0 %

LMB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Limbach has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limbach Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,380.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 366,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limbach by 374.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 119,513 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.