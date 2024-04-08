Lincoln National Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the typical volume of 3,225 call options.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.1 %

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. 586,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

