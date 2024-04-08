Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.40.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $277.00 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

