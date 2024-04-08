Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $277.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

