Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.