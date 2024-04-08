Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.12. 137,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 379,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $854.54 million, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 109,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 184,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.