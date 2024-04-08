Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 274,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 281,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.