Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $430,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.54. 585,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,666. The company has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

