Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)'s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 6,710,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,649,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

