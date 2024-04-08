Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $540.00.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.75.

LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.69. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $236,378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

