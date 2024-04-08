Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

LAZR stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $843.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

