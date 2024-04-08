MA Private Wealth Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $28.37. 166,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,261. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

