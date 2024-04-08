MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.33. 12,350,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

