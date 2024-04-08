MA Private Wealth Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.10. 138,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.