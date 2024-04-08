MA Private Wealth Has $274,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IHI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 1,527,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,125. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

