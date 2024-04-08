MA Private Wealth Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.58. 365,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

