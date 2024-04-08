MA Private Wealth Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 44,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

