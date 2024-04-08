MA Private Wealth Invests $282,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCTD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

