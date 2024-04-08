MA Private Wealth Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.48. 3,027,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,125. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
