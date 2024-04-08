MA Private Wealth Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 328,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,487. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

