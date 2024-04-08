MA Private Wealth Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 1,603,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.