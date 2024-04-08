MA Private Wealth Purchases 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,092,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $187.12. 618,465 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

