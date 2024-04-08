MA Private Wealth Raises Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 371.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,410,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. 22,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

