MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 407,496 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

