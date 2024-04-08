MA Private Wealth Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

