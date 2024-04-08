MA Private Wealth Sells 34,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,093. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

