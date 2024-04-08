MA Private Wealth Sells 47,788 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,788 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522,502 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

