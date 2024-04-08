MA Private Wealth Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 314,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 162,087 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 63,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EEM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,552,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,947,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

