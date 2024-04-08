Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,636 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,618 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 416,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.15. 18,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.
The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
