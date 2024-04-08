Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,089 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.85. 21,812,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,779,875. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day moving average of $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

