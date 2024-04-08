Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 2,004,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

