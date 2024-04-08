Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 945,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,523. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

