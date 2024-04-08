Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 180,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.