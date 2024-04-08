Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

