Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 744,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,620. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

