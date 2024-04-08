Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.53. 1,612,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

