Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 391 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 252,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period.

Shares of HYDB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,507 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

