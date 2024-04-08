Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.58. 4,168,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

