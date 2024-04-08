Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 40%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 151,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Up 40.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

