Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.34. 85,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

