Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,071 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.77. 104,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,955. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

