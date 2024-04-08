Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.14. 192,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.