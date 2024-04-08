Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,004. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

